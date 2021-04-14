











Monaco and the neighbouring Alpes-Maritimes department in France may have seen a decrease in their Covid-19 positivity rate this week, but the British variant of the virus continues to devastate the Côte d’Azur. Patients with Covid-19 in the Princess Grace Hospital are also getting younger with some of them only in their 40s.

As testing for the virus continues in Monaco, the positivity rate of tests carried out by people in the Principality continues to decrease. On Sunday 11 April, it had dropped down to 2.27%, compared with the 3.77% it measured the week before.

In the Alpes-Maritimes department, the positivity rate of all tests conducted came out at 6.7% on Monday 12 April and the number of positive cases is also in decline. An area particularly hard hit by the pandemic, the Alpes-Maritimes department is finally seeing a net decrease in its incidence rate: 284 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at the start of the week, compared with February when this number was in excess of 600.

The incidence rate for the Alpes-Maritimes department is now lower than the country’s average, which is currently 343 cases a week per 100,000 inhabitants.

We are noticing a change in the virus: it is spreading less, but it seems to be affecting a wider range of people

Younger people being hospitalised in Monaco

“Our six patients currently in intensive care are aged between 43 and 82 years old and those on normal wards suffering from coronavirus are between 39 and 92 years old,” explained Benoîte de Sevelinges, director of the Princess Grace Hospital, during an interview with news channel Monaco Info on Tuesday 13 April. “Our patients are a lot younger and not all of them have pre-existing health conditions… we are seeing a change in the virus: it is spreading less, but it seems to be affecting a wider range of people.”

In terms of the vaccination rollout in Monaco, “the vaccination rates are still very high and very satisfying, particularly in care homes.” According to the hospital’s director, it is important to remain vigilant: “the British variant is responsible for more than 80% of coronavirus cases in the Principality.”

