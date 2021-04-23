











Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, announced at the end of last week that the country’s lockdown measures will gradually begin to ease starting from the end of April.

After months of seeing their country coded orange and red (colours used to indicate the severity of the spread of the virus), Italians may finally be seeing their alert level brought down to yellow. This means that schools, restaurants and cultural sites may soon be allowed to open up their doors again to the public. In terms of a timeline, the Prime Minister has announced that certain regions should see restrictions begin to lift as soon as the 26 April.

More than 115,000 deaths have been recorded in the country since the pandemic broke out, but a return to normal life is not too far off. People living in the yellow zones will once again be able to enjoy cinemas and theatres, as well as the return of outdoor dining at restaurants and the reopening of schools. From the 15 May onwards, the same date that France is due to come out of lockdown, swimming pools and shopping centres are set to reopen in Italy.

What are the rules on crossing the border?

Some national rules will be in place that all citizens will be required to follow, no matter the colour of their region, such as a 10pm-5am curfew, as well as the legal requirement to wear a mask at all times.

Anyone wanting to travel from France to Liguria, which is currently an orange zone, must provide a negative PCR test taken with the last 48 hours, as well as notify the regional health body and isolate for five days. However, these measures do not apply to commuters or anyone staying for less than 120 hours, be it for health reasons, work or an emergency.