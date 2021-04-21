











The inaugural Monaco Streaming Film Festival (MCSFF) will take place from the 3 to 6 July, in the Grimaldi Forum, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival. The event will be held in person, but will also be available via an online platform and discussion space.

A brand new festival is about to make its debut in Monaco. Fans of the seventh art will be entertained this summer by the Monaco Streaming Film Festival (MCSFF) hosted over four days in July. From film premiers and conferences to amazing prizes to be won in the Gala, the streaming industry is putting on a real show.

The event was co-founded by Netflix Founding VP Mitch Lowe, as well as more than 200 streaming platforms. Other organisations have also made the Monaco Streaming Film Festival possible, including the Princess Grace Foundation, the White Feather Foundation and the GEMA Foundation. Over the four days, the event will bring together content creators, as well as technology and media innovators to celebrate the success of the streaming industry, which, due to Covid-19 and lockdown/social distancing measures, has seen incredible growth.

Supporting content creators in the streaming industry

“We believe the industry has blossomed during the pandemic and offers the public access to exciting international content at a time when they need the world of entertainment to come to them through their streaming platforms,” said Tony Davis, CEO and Founder of MCSFF, during an interview with the website Monaco Life. “We aim to create an accessible and inclusive event that will support all content creators wishing to produce and showcase their work.”