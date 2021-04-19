











AS Monaco moved to within two points of Ligue 1 leaders Lille following their outstanding 3-0 victory over Bordeaux.

Keeping up their scintillating 2021 form, which moves them up to 14 wins from their last 17 league matches, this was another massive win in their quest for Champions League qualification.

With the goals coming from Kevin Volland, Gelson Martins and Stevan Jovetic, their offensive threat was ultimately too much for Jean-Louis Gasset’s team to handle.

By the numbers, their dominance was aptly depicted by how they bettered Bordeaux in terms of shots (13 to seven), possession (62.4% to 37.6%), pass success rate (85% to 77%), completed dribbles (nine to five) and won tackles (10 to nine).

The fact they kept their fifth clean sheet in a row and allowed only two shots on target served as a testament to their immense improvement on the defensive end of late.

Controlling the match expertly and ostensibly securing a top four spot due to the victory, Niko Kovac cut a delighted figure after the match, explaining: “I think we dominated our opponent well in the first half in particular. We created a lot of opportunities, and we managed to score. This is a good thing.

“In the second half, after the second goal, we dropped deeper and played with a little more caution. I would like to take my hat off to my players who have performed well. We did our job and 4th place is now sealed.”

Well and truly in the title race and in amazing form, Monaco will quickly turn their attention towards their Coupe de France quarter final with Lyon, where they’ll be hoping to continue their superb run.