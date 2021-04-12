











The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra has had to modify its original programme for this May. Now, there will be four concerts, showcasing the piano.

Improvise, adapt, overcome… fitting words for the current health crisis and ones the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra knows all too well. As they plan their upcoming concerts, there have been a few changes made to their May programme. In order to respect the current curfew in both France and Monaco, concerts have been brought forward to either 3pm or 4pm.

Following the unexpected death of maestro Alexander Vedernikov last October, his concert, scheduled for the 9 May, has had to be adapted. As such, there will be a new programme and new artists on stage. In addition, due to the fact that the Birmingham Symphony Orchestra is unable to make it to the Principality for the 29 and 30 May, the Carmina Burana concert has been replaced and will be postponed until the 2022-2023 season.

The piano takes centre stage

For the month of May, the Orchestra’s programme will be focusing on one instrument in particular: the piano. Starting off this series of piano concerts will be a recital from the internationally-renowned Russian pianist Arcadi Volodos. The following Sunday, the full orchestra will continue this theme with their concert “Affinités électives”, showcasing talents from the new generation.

Other concerts are also on the agenda as the philarmonic orchestra is set to perform pieces by Glinka, Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky as they put on a concert to celebrate Russia. Also featuring in this concert will be Alexandre Kantorow, who is a rising star of French piano, as well as this season’s artist in residence. For the final concert of the programme, the orchestra will welcome artists with a passion for classical music: pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja and contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux.

Passion, talent and discovery: just some of the key words at the heart of this programme.

For more information, visit: Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra