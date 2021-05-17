











AS Monaco defeated Rennes 2-1 to remain in third in the Ligue 1 standings, with goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Aleksandr Golovin enough to get them over the line for a polished victory. Here are our player ratings from the match.

Benjamin Lecomte (6): A solid match by the French shot-stopper. Made some neat saves, commanded his area well and remained concentrated. Had no chance to stop Axel Disasi’s own goal.

Djibril Sidibe (6): Although he made a couple of errors, there was much to like about the powerful Sidibe’s showing on both ends. On top of supplying three key passes going forward, he contributed admirably defensively by winning four headers, making five tackles and chiming in with two interceptions.

Guillermo Maripan (6): Proved his worth to the team with another assured showing. Positionally sound and aware of danger, the Chilean looked good on his way to making five clearances. Replaced by Axel Disasi.

Benoit Badiashile (6.5): Tidy body of work by Badiashile, with him impacting proceedings with his clever distribution, dominance in headed confrontations and classy reading of the play.

Caio Henrique (6.5): Consistent and reliable, the Brazilian had another admirable game. Always eager to get forward to be an outlet. Also defended stoutly to keep Rennes at bay down his flank.

Aurelien Tchouameni (7.5): Exceptional on the defensive end especially, as his intense pressing, forceful interventions, positioning and ability to anticipate served him wonderfully. By the numbers, his five tackles, four interceptions and four clearances demonstrated his stopping prowess.

Youssouf Fofana (7.5): Got through a power of work on both sides of the ball. Full of running defensively to win back possession with his pressing and to support his colleagues. Embarked on some dangerous forward runs and passed the ball coherently as well.

Gelson Martins (5): Despite defending resolutely to help his team, the Portuguese international couldn’t find his spark offensively. Replaced by Krepin Diatta.

Aleksandr Golovin (8): The Russian wizard showed his quality by providing a sublime assist for his captain and scoring a vital goal. Full of ingenuity and creativity, his technical skills and intelligent movement were such an asset for Monaco. Certainly his team’s man of the match. Replaced by Eliot Matazo.

Kevin Volland (5): Another frustrating outing for the crafty German, with him again lacking that cutting edge in the final third. Will be eager to stamp his mark in the Coupe de France final. Replaced by Ruben Aguilar.

Wissam Ben Yedder (7): Bagged his 20th league goal of the campaign with a magnificent chip. His run prior to his goal was superb too, exploiting the gap between defenders. It’s great to see him hitting top form at the business end of the season. Will be crucial in Monaco’s final two games of the season. Replaced by Fode Ballo-Toure.