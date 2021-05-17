











From the 11 July to 19 August, Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum will be putting on an exhibition by French collector Diane Venet. Including Salavador Dalí, Niki de Saint Phalle and Roy Lichtenstein, her collection will showcase 180 pieces of famous artist’s jewellery, taking visitors on a journey of art through the ages, from surrealism to Pop Art.

Her first piece of artist’s jewellery was a brooch made by the New Yorker Roy Lichtenstein, one of the most well-known names in the Pop Art world. An avid collector with a huge passion for art, Diane Venet owns more than 200 pieces of artist’s jewellery: small works of art whose worth comes from their incredible character, rather than their weight in carats. “A gesture of affection. Artist’s jewellery is made, often for a loved one, by a painter or a sculptor who would not usually make this sort of art,” explained Diane Venet. Having collected and worn many of these jewellery items herself, she has finally decided the time has come to share her passion with the public.

Jewels on display from Roubaix to Monaco

An exhibition with international acclaim. This Parisian collector has had her work showcased all over the world, from Roubaix to Seoul, including Miami, New York and Venice in between. This summer the collection will come to Monaco, before moving on to Luxembourg’s home of cultural exhibitions: the Cercle Cité. Surprises are in store for visitors as some never-before-seen pieces, such as a necklace made by the contemporary Chinese sculptor Wang Keping, will be going on display. In addition, the collection boasts other new pieces, including the gold ring produced by the American artist Rashid Johnson and a bracelet created by the Greek sculptor Sophia Vari.