











The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has revealed it will be supporting the "Champions of sustainable food and biodiversity" programme: an initiative launched by the French nonprofit organisation Landestini in 2019.

Co-founders of Landestini, Fanny Agostini et Henri Landes, are spearheading this brand new educational programme. Together, they are leading a project which aims to reconnect people with the environment. Through “Champions of sustainable food and biodiversity”, the organisation will support schools in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, in the south east of France, across a three year period. By taking part in this initiative, school children will hopefully gain a better understanding of the origin of their food and create a link between their eating habits, health and the environment.

Learning to grow your own

“Through workshops in classrooms and the outdoors, young people, with their hands in the soil, will learn the importance of healthy, local food,” explained Henri Landes in a video recently published by the Prince Albert II Foundation. “Learning to taste, smell, nurture and plant is just as important as being able to read, count and write,” added Fanny Agostini.

