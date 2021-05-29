











Since 2018, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the international boat show Boot Düsseldorf and the German Ocean Foundation have been rewarding environmental activism. Every year they give their Ocean Tribute Award to a different initiative working to protect marine ecosystems. This time, it was a Latin American project that turned heads on the panel.

Winners of the Ocean Tribute Award receive a 20,000 euro grant and this year it was the Coalición en Defensa de los Mares de México (CODEMAR) that took home the prize. A Mexican NGO reaching more than 80,000 readers, they publish the free magazine Equilibrio, which explores the importance of eco-tourism and sustainable fishing. As well as this, they advocate for the development of marine protected areas.

More and more young people fighting to protect our oceans

“There are so many small projects in all the areas of the world and we have never heard about them, sometimes not even about the areas, and most of these projects are done by very young people,” explained Robert Marx, a member of the jury, during a video produced by Boot Düsseldorf.

Are you passionate about protecting our oceans? Do you have an effective project in place that is inspiring other people? If so, you can apply online for the Ocean Tribute Award 2022.

