











Starting in pole position, the Monégasque finished fourth in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) took the top spot ahead of Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri). In the lead five laps from the finish, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) crashed out from the course causing a red flag, with Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) also making a costly mistake.

No miracle in store for Charles Leclerc this weekend. Whilst he secured pole position on Saturday, his second one after his first in Monaco two weeks ago, the Ferrari driver was unable to hold onto his lead.

Right from the off Lewis Hamilton piled on the pressure and Max Verstappen was only able to hold him off for a couple of laps. Once the Mercedes driver passed him by it was not long before Sergio Pérez also overtook the Monégasque. After making a quick pitstop, Leclerc rejoined the track behind Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), occupying sixth position.

Verstappen and Hamilton cause carnage

Leclerc fought hard throughout the entire race, desperately trying to climb back up to fifth place. However, it was after other drivers made some costly mistakes that he was able to move up even higher. As Verstappen crashed out with just five laps to go, Hamilton skidded off the track after the red-flag restart just two laps from the finish. An unfortunate error, but one that Leclerc capitalised on to cross the line in fourth place. As for Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz, he finished the race in eighth place.

As it stands on the leaderboard, Max Verstappen remains in the lead (105 points). Just behind him is Lewis Hamilton (101 points) and Sergio Pérez (69 points). Charles Leclerc currently sits in fifth place (52 points). The next race will be on the 20 June in Castellet for the French Grand Prix.