











The Meeting Herculis EBS, an outdoor track and field event, will take place on Friday 9 July in Monaco from 7pm-10pm. Held in the Stade Louis II, the competition falls two weeks before the Tokyo Olympics (23 July to 8 August).

Sporting stars on the track

Big names in the sporting world will be hitting the track this year. As Yulimar Rojas (four time world triple jumping champion), Gianmarco Tamberi (Italian high jump record holder) and Djilali Bedrani (fifth at the latest world championships in Doha for the 3000m steeplechase) all confirm their attendance, the 2021 edition has huge promise.

Other champions will also make their way to Monaco in the coming weeks to participate in the Monégasque leg of the Wanda Diamond League. During the last edition, also held in Stade Louis II, the stadium witnessed Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei break the 5000m world record. Anyone interested in watching the action can tune in to coverage on CANAL+.

14 disciplines on the programme

Men: 100m, 800m, 1500m, 400m hurdles, 3000m steeplechase, high jump and long jump.

Women: 200m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, pole vault, triple jump and javelin.

Crowds limited to 8,000 spectators

The following Covid-19 safety measures will be in place for the 2021 Meeting Herculis EBS:

face masks must be worn

social distancing enforced in the stands (every other row left empty)

number of spectators limited to 8,000

normal access to the Principality and to Stade Louis II subject to government decisions in force at the time of the event.

Tickets cost between 10 and 50 euros. For more information and bookings, visit www.herculis.com

The Final 3: a new element added this year

Three disciplines will have a new twist this year as the triple jump, javelin and long jump form the Final 3. The eight participating athletes will have five attemps, as standard, to score the highest points in each of these categories. Once the results are in, the top three athletes will battle it out in the Final 3. Granted one last attempt at each discipline, this sixth effort will determine the positions on the leaderboard.