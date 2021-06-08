











Plans to launch a sea shuttle connecting Nice to Cap d’Ail in just 35 minutes have unfortunately been put on hold. Local authorities in charge of the project have said it will not be ready by summer.

Designed to reduce traffic flow and make journeying to the Principality easier, this hybrid sea shuttle service across the Mediterranean was supposed to be up and running by August.

Will the shuttle take to the water in 2022?

After an unsuccessful call for sponsors the local authorities in Nice decided to postpone this mobility project. However, at the start of 2022, more funding should be allocated.

Co-financed by the Principality, this project is estimated to cost five million euros, not including tax.

