











From the 12 to 17 June, the exhibition "Through the Lens", organised by the Entrepôt Gallery in partnership with Art-Box.Store, opens to the public.

Discover the works of four female photographers, Kathrin Hoyos, Jilly Bennett, Bolonie Shuhaibar and Lisa De Rea Frederiksen, as these locals showcase their pieces across four days.

Through their art, they explore the nature, people and places, constantly reminding us about the mystery and the beauty that lie within them.

Jordan Matters, a renowned portrait and dance photographer and author of the New York Times best-selling Dancers Among Us and Born To Dance will feature as a special guest at the exhibition.

The exhibition will open to the public on Saturday 12 June. During the afternoon, there will be a musical performance by artists from the Monaco International Performing Arts Centre (MIPAC) and Golden Voices of Monaco.

12/06/2021 – 2pm until 17/06/221 – 5pm, 22 rue de Millo