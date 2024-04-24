Sea and ocean theme for International Bouquet Competition

You only have a few days left to register!

Creative amateurs and professionals alike will be heading to the Monaco Yacht Club on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 May. They will be challenged to create a floral piece on the theme of “Seas and Oceans”, in the category of their choice:

Vintage sailboats: large format

A coral reef: on a base

A fishing net: cubicle format

A storm at sea: on a pedestal

The ice floe or the iceberg: cubicle format

Lunch on board: table arrangement

Young people aged 6 to 14 have a compulsory category: “Beach” in cubicle format.

Participants will be judged by the “Special Jury”, chaired by Princess Caroline and made up of figures from the literary and artistic world, who will award the Special Prizes. Also, the “Official Jury” made up of judges, teachers, international authors and specialists in the Floral Arts, will award the Gold, Silver and Bronze Insignia and the Overall Grand Prize, as well as the Princess Grace of Monaco Prize.

The event is organised by the Monaco Garden Club, which was founded in 1968 by Princess Grace – © All rights reserved

As well as admiring the arrangements, members of the public will be able to attend the Garden Club’s talks, which are free of charge and open to all. Scheduled for Sunday 5 May from 11 am to 1 pm, they will be followed by a demonstration by Kévin Billard, florist and decorator at the Prince’s Palace, from 3 pm to 4.30 pm

Practical details: