











After the 2020 edition took place online, the Energy Boat Challenge is finally coming back to Monaco from the 6 to 10 July. Focusing on hydrogen, the event will showcase this alternative energy source, relatively unknown compared to electric and solar power.

Organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco, in collaboration with the Prince Albert II Foundation and the International Powerboating Federation (UIM), there will be races, conferences, tech talks, round tables and an exhibition open to the public.

Split over three days, more than 17 nationalities, including Monégasque people, will compete in events across three categories: Solar Class, Energy Class and Open Sea Class. Open for free to the public, you can watch the activities from the Solarium on the new dike.

Focusing on innovation

A huge exhibition will showcase the latest developments in nautical innovation. From high tech engineering to eco-friendly inventions, a whole host of industry leaders will be talking about their latest projects and expertise. Amongst the companies will be Alva Yachts, showcasing their yacht equipped with 200m² of solar panels, as well as Elemoove and their E-water bikes, available for test cycles on the sea.

Energy Boat Challenge From 6 to 10 July 2021 Yacht Club de Monaco For more information, visit the event’s website