











The festival will welcome no less than 15 theatre companies from 14 different countries.

Theatre is in full swing in the Principality. From 17 August to 22 August, two of Monaco’s most iconic cultural venues, the Théâtre des Variétés and the Princess Grace Theatre, will welcome 190 actors for the 17th edition of the Monaco International Festival of Amateur Theatre.

All plays are free of entry. Performance times range between 6 pm and 10 pm.

Alongside the performances, the festival will organise morning seminars where theatre companies that have performed the night before will be able to meet festival-goers. The symposiums will be an opportunity to discuss the running of amateur theatre in different cultures. In the afternoon, the festival will host a series of workshops on two themes: “Why the mask?” and “Creating a Modern Chorus in a Classical Play”.

Théâtre des Variétés

Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18: Argentina, Hungary and Slovakia. Thursday 19 and Friday 20: Belgium, Morocco and Slovenia. Saturday 21 and Sunday 22: Finland and Italy.

Princess Grace Theatre

Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19: United States, Portugal and Central African Republic. Friday 20 and Saturday 21: Spain, France and Lithuania.

Admission is free of charge but tickets must be reserved on the festival’s website.