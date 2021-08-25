











Holidays are a time for rest but not for negligence.

In order to prevent a new pandemic resurgence, the Government of the Principality strongly recommends that residents, employees and schoolchildren in the Principality get tested on their return from holiday. This will prevent a possible chain of infection and ensure that they return to work in the best possible sanitary conditions.

From Monday 23 August until 11 September, those who wish to do so will be able to benefit from free PCR tests without a medical prescription at the Health Screening Centre located at the Rainier III Auditorium. It is imperative to make an appointment in advance with the Covid-19 Call Centre at 92 05 55 00.

