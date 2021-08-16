











Employees and tourists now have to pay for their PCR tests.

PCR tests, which are essential to obtain a few days’ health pass, are no longer free in the Principality without a medical prescription. A decision of the Government of the Principality to further encourage vaccination and to prevent the growing number of tests among some people.

However, Monegasques and residents still benefit from the free service and can go to the Rainier III auditorium to take their tests. Employees must present a medical prescription.

Promoting vaccination

The Government is seeking to give fresh impetus to vaccination, notably with the imminent arrival of the compulsory health pass for all, the extension of vaccination to all workers on Monegasque territory, the bill for compulsory vaccination of health care professionals and now the end of free PCR tests.

As of 12 August, 65% of the population had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, i.e. 72% of those eligible. This is only 5% more than on 30 July.