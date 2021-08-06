











An increasingly effective vaccination campaign.

After opening it up to non-resident employees over the age of 40, the Government of the Principality has decided to extend free vaccination to all employees in the Principality, irrespective of age.

Those interested must call 92 05 55 00 (7 days a week, from 8am to 8pm) or visit www.covid19.mc. The centre will call volunteers back to arrange the first appointment, which will consist of a pre-vaccination medical consultation followed by a first injection. The second appointment will be scheduled at the same time.

Alarming figures

As of 5 August, 21 new positive Covid-19 cases have been reported. However, 24 people, including 13 residents, were hospitalised at the CHPG.

Given these figures, the Government is keen to remind people of the importance of vaccination. A campaign that is advancing rapidly. Nearly two-thirds of the population have received the first dose, i.e. 23,551 people or 67.11%. Since then, 19,255 people, or 83.33%, have received the booster shot.

To encourage vaccination, especially for young people, the Government has launched an information campaign on Facebook.