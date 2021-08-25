











For over 30 years, Luxe Pack Monaco has brought together creative packaging manufacturers from more than 30 different countries.

From 27 to 29 September at the Grimaldi Forum, design, the environment and digital innovation will be the key words for packaging.

Nearly 300 launches are revealed each year. Each innovates in its own way and adapts to emerging trends in terms of design, consumer expectations, and societal and technological developments.

Tomorrow’s trends

There will also be events such as areas dedicated to new materials, customisation and product launches. If you can’t make it, My Luxe Pack, the digital platform, will allow you to contact exhibitors and discover their products online.

You can find out more on the exhibition’s website.

