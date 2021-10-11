











The National Council defended the idea of lifting mandatory mask-wearing outdoors, whether for children at school or for everyone in the Principality.

As agreed during the last Joint Monitoring Committee, the Monaco Parent-Teacher Association was received at the National Council on 5 October by its President Stéphane Valeri and by Marc Mourou, President of the Education, Youth and Sports Commission.

The Parent-Teacher Association, represented by its president Martine Ackermann and vice-president Raffaella Olivieri, raised an issue of concern to parents: the wearing of masks by children during the school day.

Lifting mandatory mask wearing outdoors

In particular, the association insisted that children should be able to remove their masks during sports lessons. These fears were heard, as the elected members of the National Council will defend their demands at the next Joint Committee meeting with the Government.

In the same committee, the National Council will also call for the lifting of masks for primary school children when they are in class. And, taking into account the encouraging figures on the decline of the pandemic, the National Council will advocate for the ending of mandatory mask wearing outdoors for everyone.