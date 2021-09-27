











The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, but the latest health assessment gives hope.

With the incidence rate increasingly low this autumn (276 cases at the beginning of August compared to 36 at the end of September), the Princely Government has decided to relax a number of restrictions. “We are continuing to take measures that are adapted and we are trying to listen,” said Pierre Dartout, Minister of State.

What’s new:

The capacity of establishments receiving the public is increasing from 70% to 100%.

The maximum number of guests per table in restaurants is increasing from 10 to 12.

No need to make an appointment to go to the hairdresser.

Jacuzzis are once again open to the public.

However, the health pass is now compulsory for artists and entertainment staff.

The following restrictions will stay in place until 18 December:

The health pass exception is still valid for Monegasques and Monegasque residents consuming on terraces, as well as for those under 18.

Wearing a mask is still mandatory.

The Princely Government also took the opportunity to remind people of the crucial importance of getting vaccinated. “100% of patients treated in hospital are unvaccinated people”, says the Communication Department on the official Facebook page. To make an appointment, simply call 92 05 55 00 or visit the website www.covid19.mc.