











Christmas is back in the Principality. On the programme, the magic of decorations, illuminations and photos with an augmented reality Santa.

112 street decorations, 615 street lamp decorations, 19 scenographies… It is a long-term effort that the teams of the city’s entertainment department and the Adage company have undertaken to offer an exceptional sight. And for such a large-scale installation, it’s best to get started early!

The first Christmas installation was put up on the Saint-Romain interchange on the night of 22 September and this has only continued. All of Monaco’s districts will be illuminated, as well as the Parc Princesse Antoinette, which will be open to the public from 4pm to 6pm.

However, you will have to wait until 22 November to discover the magic of these installations. At 6pm sharp, the city will be illuminated from the Condamine market square.

Santa strikes a pose

Like last year, you’ll be able to interact with Father Christmas in person, thanks to the Playmagic augmented reality application. This will be accessible at the Condamine market, on the Promenade Honoré II, as well as at the Parc Princesse Antoinette.

Whilst waiting to admire the city under its new luminous coat, enjoy our video on the magic of Christmas in the Principality.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CN4GjKIwkU4