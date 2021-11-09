











An update on our top news stories this Tuesday, 9 November, 2021.

Carlo is bound for Spain – With “ultra-positive” results, the Carlo application has decided to expand to Spain, and more specifically to Valladolid. As Kilian Bourcier, City Manager Monaco, revealed on Monaco Info : “since its creation, more than 13.5 million euros have been spent through Carlo”.

A success that convinced the Government to renew the gift voucher scheme to be spent through the Carlo app, for the end of the year. More than 25 categories and 320 stores, new features… The app is constantly evolving to keep the users happy and boost local business.

The Monegasque Association on Ocean Acidification is changing its name – from AMAO, to OACIS. The Monegasque Association on Ocean Acidification, supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Association, has officially become Ocean Acidification and other ocean Changes – Impacts and Solutions.

The choice was made so as to reflect the broader scope of the association’s activities, which focus not only on the fight against ocean acidification but also on climate stress factors in general.

Minister of State visits the new premises of the DITN – On 8 November, Minister of State Pierre Dartout, and Ministers Patrice Cellario and Didier Gamerdinger visited the DITN.

They were able to see the new Interministerial Delegation for Digital Transition premises, which will now house all three departments in one site. The DITN’s vocation is to bring together all the partners and departments involve in the Principality’s digitisation.