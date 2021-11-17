An update on the most important news stories this Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

COVID figures still rising –The health situation remains a concern for the Government, which has been facing a slow rise in Covid-19 cases since the autumn. On November 16, 12 new positive cases were detected in the Principality, compared with 8 the previous day. The incidence rate is over 100 in Monaco (compared with 55 last week) and 132 in neighbouring Alpes-Maritimes, with a positivity rate of 2.45% and 2.4% respectively.

‘The Giacomettis: a family of creators’ exhibition extended. –Given the success of its latest exhibition, the Maeght Foundation in Saint-Paul-de-Vence has decided to prolong it until January 9. Why not take advantage of the end-of-year holidays to discover the exhibition and the superb sculptures that are dotted around the art foundation’s gardens.

ASM: three-match deal open for booking – Good news for football fans: tickets for the 14th round Ligue 1 clash between AS Monaco and LOSC are now on sale. Better still, you can treat yourself to a three-match deal, which also includes home games against Real Sociedad and Strasbourg.

The Prince honours catering professionals –On October 15, Prince Albert II visited the A Qietüdine senior residence to congratulate the Catering and Hospitality teams. They have just been awarded a score of 16.4 / 20 by the Gault et Millau label. An exceptional award for a catering operation, and a first in Monaco.