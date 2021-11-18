The Principality will be able to enjoy an illuminated drone show this Thursday evening.

Prince’s Day is nearly here! And there will be some new events at this year’s celebrations.

1. Drones instead of fireworks

This year, no traditional fireworks display, but the Town Hall has announced the creation of a light show with drones, this Thursday, November 18, at 8 p.m. No fewer than 196 drones will rise up into the air, above the Prince’s Palace, for a twelve-minute musical show choreographed by the MC-Clic company. Prince Albert II confided in the columns of Monaco-Matin: “I saw this at the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne in 2020. It’s pretty spectacular.”

Place du Palais will therefore be closed off for the occasion. Spectators will be able to enjoy the show for free, in particular from the Fair Attractions venue. A secure area with a sound system will also be open to the public on the north dock side and the wearing of a mask will of course be compulsory.

2. La Condamine Market dressed in red and white

La Condamine Market will also be celebrating National Day! Save the date: this Friday, November 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Place d’Armes will host a giant stockfish, as well as speciality tastings, with music too! Please note: food and drink on site must be reserved in advance, and wearing a mask will be compulsory indoors and outdoors.

3. Celebrating the Princely Couple’s ten year wedding anniversary

Although Princess Charlene will not be able to participate in the event, due to her state of health, the theme behind the taking up of arms this year will be the Princely Couple’s 10th wedding anniversary. In an interview with Monaco-Matin, Prince Albert II unveiled the installation of paintings that portray South Africa. Other surprises are also apparently on the program and prison staff will parade for the first time, dressed in their new uniform.

4. The first medals have been presented

In keeping with tradition, the medals of the Order of Saint Charles and the Order of Grimaldi were presented on Wednesday, November 17 by Prince Albert II, in the Cour d’Honneur of the Prince’s Palace. Those for physical education and sports were awarded in the grounds of the Stade Louis-II, again presented by the Prince.

5. Nearly 150 packages distributed by the Monegasque Red Cross

The Monegasque Red Cross has already celebrated the National Day, by preparing 148 gourmet packages, which were given to the recipients by Prince Albert II on Wednesday, November 17. Each basket contained duck rillettes, a jar of sun-dried tomatoes, a tin of duck confit and mashed potatoes with porcini mushrooms, morello cherries, chocolate walnuts and half a bottle of red wine. 390 parcels were also distributed to the town halls of Beausoleil, La Turbie, Cap-d’Ail, Peille and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

6. Live coverage

Finally, for those who are unable to attend the traditional events, National Day will be broadcast live on Monaco Info, from 9.25 am, as well as on the channel’s Youtube and Facebook accounts. Viewers will therefore be able to watch the Mass, the presentation of rank insignia and medals, the taking up of arms and the military parade on Place du Palais.