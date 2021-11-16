The Princess returned to Monaco on November 8, but her state of health means she will not be taking part in this year’s festivities.

The Monegasques will not be able to catch a glimpse of the Princess on Friday, 19 November. The Prince’s Palace sent out a statement on Tuesday morning advising that Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene have agreed the Princess needs calm and rest, in view of her state of health.

She will therefore continue to convalesce in a strictly confidential location while she recovers from the fatigue caused by her many operations in South Africa.

The statement goes on to say: “the Princely Couple regrets to announce that Princess Charlene will be unable to attend this year’s Fête Nationale (National Day) celebrations, alongside Her family.. As soon as Her health permits, the Princess looks forward to once again … spending time with the Monegasques.“

More information on Princess Charlene’s convalescence and state of health should be communicated in due course, ahead of the Christmas holidays. Meanwhile the Princely Couple requests that their privacy and family environment are respected

