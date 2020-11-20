











On Thursday 19 November, Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Princess Caroline and other members of the Princely family attended a Te Deum mass at Monaco’s cathedral in honour of Monaco’s National Day. The mass was followed by a changing of the guard in the main courtyard of the Princely Palace.

This year, annual celebrations for Monaco’s National Day also paid tribute to the 15 years of rule of Prince Albert II as well as to the 150 years of the Prince’s Carabinieri. The Sovereign also used the event to honour the work of Monaco’s Red Cross in the fight against Covid-19. The charity was awarded the Order of Grimaldi.

Celebrations adapted to the pandemic

In any normal year, the Princely family greets the public from the Palace balcony. However, in light of the pandemic, celebrations had to be downscaled to ensure that all health restrictions were respected.

The Prince, accompanied by his wife Princess Charlene and their two children, twins Gabriella and Jacques, addressed a message to “my compatriots, Monaco residents and my dear friends”.

Unlike in previous years, on this National Day we cannot greet you on Palace square. The pandemic has affected the Principality as well as our neighbours. Yet we remain, as you well know, close to all of you.” Prince Albert II

15 years of reign

Following the traditional mass in Monaco’s Cathedral, all members of the Princely Family present attended the awards ceremony in the main courtyard of the Princely Palace.

>> RECOMMENDED ARTICLE: VIDEO: Monaco celebrates 15 years of Prince Albert’s reign

Palais Princier de Monaco

Palais Princier de Monaco

After Prince Albert II gave out the awards, the Prince’s Carabinieri counted to fifteen to symbolise the Sovereign’s fifteen years of reign. The Sovereign, his eyes filled with tears, could be seen turning to his son, who it is said also takes the role of Carabinieri very much to heart.

Palais Princier de Monaco