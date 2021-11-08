











The Princess flew into the Principality this morning.

This was an eagerly await homecoming. After an enforced stay of eight months in South Africa due to an ENT infection, Princess Charlene was back in Monaco at last this Monday at dawn.

After a ten-hour flight to Nice airport, Princess Charlene was greeted on the tarmac of the Monaco heliport by her husband, Prince Albert II, and their children, crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, with a gigantic bouquet of flowers.

“I’d like to thank the doctors in South Africa”

The Princely Family, who haven’t seen each other since August, then went back to the Prince’s Palace. Princess Charlene returned from her extended stay in South Africa with a Rhodesian Ridgeback puppy called Khan, given to her following the death of her chihuahua in October.

Before boarding the plane back to the Principality, Princess Charlene wanted to share a few words of thanks: “It has obviously been a very challenging time to be here, but at the same time it has been wonderful to be back in South Africa. I’d like to thank the doctors in South Africa who have done a tremendous job in helping me, and now I’m so looking forward to getting back to see my children. Thank you South Africa, thank you everyone. God bless you!”