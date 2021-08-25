











Following her surgery in South Africa, Princess Charlene has shared photos of her family’s visit.

Hereditary Prince James and Princess Gabriella, accompanied by Prince Albert II, visited their mother after her medical procedure on 13 August. The Princely Family gathered to support her during her recovery period.

The Princess underwent a sinus operation which lasted four hours under general anaesthetic. According to a statement from Prince Albert II, everything went smoothly: “The operation went well, Princess Charlene is resting and we are thinking of her with tenderness.”

“I am so thrilled to have my family back with me” the Princess commented in the caption of the photographs on her Instagram account, where the family appears beaming with joy. As for her daughter’s new haircut, her mother explained, “Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!! Sorry my Bella, I tried my best to fix it”.

A very difficult period

Away from her family, the Princess spoke about the difficulty of the distance in an interview with South African radio station 702. She stressed that she was experiencing a “very difficult” situation.

On that occasion, she said she hoped to return at the end of October 2021. However, her return remains dependent on her health condition. Indeed, flying may aggravate her problems.

