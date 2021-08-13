











A four-hour operation under general anaesthetic, far from her family.

The Princess has been stuck in South Africa for several months. This is due to complications following her operations, namely a sinus lift and a bone graft in the jaw.

The Prince’s Palace announced in an official statement that the Princess was to undergo a four-hour operation under general anaesthetic today to improve her condition.

Missing her family

The Palace statement also said that her family, Prince Albert II and their children, Hereditary Prince James and Princess Gabriella will join her during her recovery period.

Despite her health gradually recovering, the Princess spoke about the difficulty of the distance in an interview with South African radio station 702, reposted by the Daily Mail: “I can’t wait to see them again, I can’t wait to see my children.”

