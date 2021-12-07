The festive season is well and truly under way, with the inauguration of the Christmas Village on December 3 and many activities planned in the Principality.

Santa’s mail office is now open

Has your child been naughty or nice this year? A very special service is open until December 24 to deal with the letters. No matter what address is on the front of the envelope, letters can be dropped off in any mailbox in Monaco and Santa’s sure to get them. The kids will also be able to send their wish list to Santa Claus online at www.lapostemonaco.mc. Answer guaranteed!

“(Re)discover your neighbourhood” festivities

Keep your eyes peeled from December 11 to 30: you might spot Santa Claus and cartoon characters on the streets of Monaco’s shopping districts. They’ll be in the spotlight for Christmas during the (Re)discover your neighborhood operation. Check out the programme to find out where you can see musicians and stilt walkers every afternoon.

A competition run by the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo

The Poème au Père Noël (poem to Father Christmas) igloo on Place du Casino, in the atrium of the Casino de Monte-Carlo, the lobby of the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort … So many magical places that are decked out with lights for the holidays. There, you can pick up a form to take part in a charming poetry competition. The author of the most beautiful poem to Santa Claus will be rewarded with a night for two at the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo!