Around thirty entrepreneurs from the Principality, from a wide variety of sectors, were in the delegation.

Objective: to make Dubai the Monaco Economic Board (MEB)’s main target for 2022. This was the reason behind the Monegasque organisation’s trade mission there, from 25 to 29 January.

A trip that has further strengthened the bonds between the Principality and the Emirate, established during the Universal Exhibition with a day devoted to Monaco on November 13, also attended by Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie. Port Hercule also has a direct link to Dubai thanks to the Monaco 360° pavilion.

Dubai, “synonymous with ambition, innovation and growth”, according to the MEB, is now established as a “destination of choice for international companies wanting to tap into fast-growing markets.”

The MEB members met with the Dubai Multi-Commodities Center (DMCC) authorities. This free zone today houses more than 20,000 member companies from all sectors and a business community of 100,000 people.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed to strengthen relations between the two countries. “The agreement signed today is significant, to say the least. It serves to show the synergies between Monaco and Dubai and more importantly, the endless opportunities for future collaboration,” commented Guillaume Rose, Executive Director General of the MEB.

Satisfied with this collaboration, the Monegasque organisation will return for the Dubai International Boat Show, from March 5 to 10.