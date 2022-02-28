How is the Principality reacting to the conflict? Will sanctions be announced against Russian oligarchs? How can we help Ukraine? Here is our overview.

What is the Principality’s official position?

On the first day of the conflict, last Thursday, the State Secretary of Justice, Robert Gelli, considered that international Justice had “no reason […] to be involved at this stage“. The Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, then spoke shortly afterward to Monaco Matin.

“I am very concerned, as we all are today in Europe,” he admitted. “In these difficult times, the Principality stands with the Ukrainian population. And we are very sensitive to the humanitarian dimension of this conflict.”

The Minister of State also added that the priority is to put an end to the military operations as soon as possible and to restart the dialogue between Moscow and Kiev. For the moment, Pierre Dartout stated that the Prince’s Government has not been approached but that, if it were to be the case, “in line with the Sovereign’s principles, as someone who is very attached to the well-being of people wherever they live, the Principality will be ready to act”.

Should Russia and its citizens expect sanctions from Monaco?

There is a Ukrainian community in the Principality, but the Russian community is also well represented. According to Monaco Statistics, 749 residents are of Russian origin [2016 census]. Many countries, including the United States and France, are threatening strong sanctions on expatriate Russian oligarchs to encourage Vladimir Putin to end the conflict. What is Monaco’s response?

According to Pierre Dartout, in the same Monaco Matin interview: “it is still premature to say (…) The Principality is obliged, in view of its international undertakings, to adopt identical measures to those taken by the European Union.(…) This is the case, for example, for freezing funds. I can announce that ministerial decisions have already been taken to freeze assets in the Principality of Monaco. But I am not yet able to say if any Monaco residents are concerned.”

As in many countries, local actions are taking place in the Principality to help the Ukrainian population. The Monaco Diocese, which says it is “moved and concerned ” by the conflict, relayed the appeal for donations by Caritas Monaco, in partnership with Caritas Ukraine. The donations collected by the organisation will finance the distribution of basic necessities, heating briquettes, repair materials, medicines and warm clothing.

To donate:

In cash or by cheque to: CARITAS MONACO – Sainte Dévote parish, 1 place Sainte Dévote – 98000 MONACO, caritas@diocese.mc By bank transfer: “Archevêché de Monaco – Caritas Monaco”, IBAN code: MC 36 1273 9000 7001 1622 7000 T85, Domiciliation: CFM ALBERT 1ER – Swift code: CFMOMCMXXXX

Other initiatives have also been put in place: a truck will leave Monaco this week, bound for Ukraine and Poland, to help refugees. Winter clothes, sleeping bags, first aid kits, blankets, bottled water and toys are requested as a priority. The collection is organised at the Monte-Carlo Sun: you can drop off donated goods before Thursday morning, March 3.