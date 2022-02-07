Yvette Lambin-Berti replaced Jacques Boisson on February 5.

Another change at the Prince’s Palace. On Saturday, February 5, Yvette Lambin-Berti succeeded Jacques Boisson as Secretary of State, by decision of Prince Albert II.

Jacques Boisson had occupied the position since July 2008, after a long diplomatic career, in particular as Ambassador of Monaco to Spain and then to France.

The Prince’s Office issued a press release, stating that the Sovereign Prince “wished to express his gratitude to Mr Jacques Boisson by conferring on him the honorary title.”

Until now, and since January 1, 2010, Yvette Lambin-Berti was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Delegate of the Principality of Monaco to UNESCO.

She has also held the position of Commissioner General, in charge of the Department of National Education, Youth and Sports, and is also Secretary General of the Monegasque Olympic Committee.