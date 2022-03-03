Whether it’s concerts, conferences or the permanent exhibition you’re after, check out the free events at the ‘Printemps des Arts’ Festival.

If you thought you couldn’t enjoy the Spring Arts Festival for free, think again! Admittedly, the majority of the concerts are ticketed, but the Festival also includes a number of events that are open to everyone.

Concerts and master classes

Monday 14 March: Master Class with Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano.

Prince Jacques cultural centre, Beausoleil, 10 am / 1 pm. Reservations.

Saturday 19 March: «Carte Blanche aux Conservatoires» concert. The young musicians of the Rainier III Academy of Monaco and the conservatories of the region will be on stage, performing works by Debussy, Brahms, Mozart and Rachmaninov.

Rainier III Auditorium, 3 p.m. Reservations.

Saturday 26 March: Master Class with Vardan Mamikonian, piano.

Conservatoire à Rayonnement Régional de Nice, 10 a.m.. Reservations.

Saturday 2 April: Master Class with Emmanuel Curt, percussion.

Conservatoire à Rayonnement Régional de Nice, 10 a.m.. Reservations.

Permanent Exhibition

Sergei Parajanov Exhibition: Because art is not just about music, this year the Festival pays tribute to the Armenian director with an exhibition that will be inaugurated on March 26 at the Monte-Carlo Opera, but is already in place in the Atrium. Discover the large collection of collages, assemblages and sketches by the artist, on loan from the Sergei Parajanov Museum.

More details

Round tables and conferences

To love music, one needs to understand it. This is why the Festival will be organising a number of round tables, meetings and conferences, entirely free of charge.

Friday, March 11: “La grande galerie de l’évolution stylistique”, with Elisabeth Brisson, historian, Bruno Mantovani, artistic director of the festival and Emmanuel Reibel, musicologist. Hosted by Tristan Labouret, musicologist.

Club des Résidents Étrangers de Monaco, 6:30 p.m. Reservations.

Saturday 12 March: “Claude Debussy au piano : rompre ou perpétuer ?”, by Rémy Campos, musicologist.

Oceanographic Museum, 6:30 p.m. Reservations.

Thursday 17 March: Meeting with Yan Maresz, composer, hosted by Tristan Labouret, musicologist.

Oceanographic Museum, 6:30 p.m. Reservations.

Friday 18 March: Meeting with Éric Lebrun, organist, “L’orgue de Johann Sebastian Bach”, hosted by Tristan Labouret, musicologist.

Sacré-Coeur church, 6:30 pm. Reservations.

Saturday 19 March: “Le quatuor à cordes, écriture et pratique”, with members of the Quatuor Voce, Stéphane Goldet, musicologist and Bruno Mantovani, the festival’s artistic director. Hosted by Tristan Labouret, musicologist.

Hôtel Hermitage, Salon Belle Époque, 6:30 p.m. Reservations.

Thursday 24 March: Meeting with Bastien David, composer, hosted by Tristan Labouret, musicologist.

Théâtre des Variétés, 6:30 p.m. Reservations.

Friday 25 March: Meeting with Anahit Mikayelyan of the Sergei Parajanov Museum and Michel Petrossian, composer “Folklore arménien et art savant”, hosted by Tristan Labouret, musicologist.

One Monte-Carlo, Amphitheatre, 6:30 p.m. Reservations.

Thursday, March 31: “Le siècle rouge : les musiciens soviétiques face au pouvoir”, by Charlotte Ginot-Slacik, musicologist, with Bruno Mantovani, the festival’s artistic director.

Café du Cirque de Monte-Carlo, 6:30 p.m. Reservations.

You should also be aware that most of the ticketed events are still reasonably priced, with preferential rates. You might want to attend, for example, the concert by Quatuor Voce, on March 19 and 20, the screening of the film La Couleur de la Grenade, by Sergei Parajanov, on March 26 or the family concert Pierre et le Loup…et le Jazz! on April 2. Also, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra will close the Festival on 3 April, performing works by Beethoven, Dutilleux and Shostakovitch.

Details and reservations.