The Red and Whites and their President Dmitry Rybolovlev, in a personal capacity, have made donations to the Monaco Red Cross to help the Ukrainian population.

More and more aid is being provided from within the Principality. AS Monaco and its President, Dmitry Rybolovlev, are also contributing to the humanitarian relief efforts, with a donation of an undisclosed amount to the Monaco Red Cross. A donation that aims to “to help the innocent people in Ukraine suffering during the armed conflict.”

“It is absolutely crucial to support those who are suffering the most. Therefore, AS Monaco, Cercle Brugge and myself in a personal capacity, as well as various companies where the Rybolovlev Family Trust is invested, have decided to make donations to provide humanitarian aid,” the club’s President declared in a statement.

Dmitry Rybolovlev is not subject to any sanctions in the EU, Monaco or the United States: the President of AS Monaco left Russia in 2010 and is not close to Vladimir Putin. According to Lazar Van Parijs, editor at Footballski.fr, even if the situation is obviously “quite complex” there is “little reason to want to go after Dmitry Rybolovlev.”

Supporting emergency relief

After the appeal for donations was launched on 28 February, the Monaco Red Cross managed to raise more than 250,000 euros in just three days, thanks to its initial contribution and donations received. This sum has certainly been exceeded since then, although the amount has not yet been communicated, and is testament to the huge support movement for Ukraine within the Principality.

The proceeds so far have been used to provide emergency relief, first aid and other health services to the wounded and sick, as well as assistance to refugees from the conflict in the region. In terms of reuniting families of Ukrainian people residing in the Principality, four families were able to be provided with shelter.

AS Monaco is continuing to explore further steps to support humanitarian aid. The club reminded its supporters that they too can support the Monaco Red Cross if they wish.

To make a donation: