More than 300 objects will be up for auction at the Monte-Carlo Auction House on April 5.

Sparkling diamonds, shimmering sapphires, glistening rubies and exceptional emeralds will be on show on 5 April in the Principality. The Hôtel des Ventes de Monaco, on Quai Antoine Ier, will be hosting a major auction, at 10.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m.

More than 300 antique, vintage or modern pieces of jewellery and collectible watches will be on sale. You can view the prestigious pieces from 2 to 4 April from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hôtel des Ventes.

Among some highly anticipated pieces are a five-carat oval-cut diamond, valued at 150,000 euros, a five-carat gold and yellow diamond ring, valued at 110,000 to 150,000 euros, and an emerald teardrop pendant surrounded by 15-carat diamonds, valued at more than 210,000 euros.

The Hôtel des Ventes will be showing other beautiful pieces, such as a white gold ring, with a sapphire cabochon estimated at between 1,200 and 1,500 euros, a bird brooch in yellow gold pitted with emeralds, rubies, sapphires and diamonds estimated at a minimum of 700 euros or a set of necklace and earrings in yellow gold, diamonds and rubies, estimated at between 15,000 and 18,000 euros.