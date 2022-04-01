The prefecture has taken a series of measures to cope with the lack of water.

The situation: 40 to 60% less water than usual in the department. That is why, on March 9, the Alpes-Maritimes prefect triggered a state of alert throughout the department tin the first instance. The latest data then revealed that volumes were below the alert thresholds for certain rivers in the Var, Roya, Brague and Paillon catchment areas.

Consequently, 98 municipalities have been on drought alert since 25 March, including Nice, Antibes, Biot, Eze, Menton and Beaulieu. The Principality’s neighbouring municipalities, Beausoleil, La Turbie, Cap d ‘Ail and Roquebrune are also concerned. The department’s other communes are still on alert.

The communes concerned are show n in yellow – © Préfecture des Alpes-Maritimes

To cope with the drought, the prefecture of Alpes-Maritimes has taken certain measures to reduce water consumption for domestic, agricultural or industrial use. The following are now prohibited:

Watering of agricultural land, green areas, lawns, sports stadiums, golf courses, pleasure gardens and vegetable gardens between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Washing of motor vehicles and watercraft (motorised and non-motorised), except at professional water-efficient facilities

Power washing of roads, terraces and buildings

Filling of private pools and spas

Filling and replenishing of bodies of water

Water games

Fountains also remain shut off. The complete list of bans (and exceptions) can be found on the Alpes-Maritimes prefectoral website.