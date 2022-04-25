Swimming is prohibited and there is limited access for three weeks.

Attention all swimmers! You’ll need to wait a little longer! Renovated last summer, the Larvotto beach will be getting some TLC from Monday 25 April until 13 May. Access to the beach will be prohibited in the morning on weekdays and swimming will not be permitted for the duration of the work. However, restaurants and shops remain open with no restrictions.

The reason for these temporary measures: reprofiling. Mother Nature was busy during the winter and reshaped the resort. he work is therefore intended to level the beach, making access to the bathing areas safer. Monegasques and tourists will be able to enjoy a beautifully smooth and pleasant beach for the summer season.