Regional train traffic is likely to be disrupted on Friday and Saturday.

Best plan ahead! Olivier Gaumet, Secretary General of the SNCF CGT (union) in Nice, announced on France Bleu Azur on April 15 that he had filed a new strike notice for Friday, April 22 to Saturday, April 23.

Although the strike is only for one day, it comes on top of the maintenance work that is already scheduled for the weekend, which will severely impact rail traffic between Marseille and Nice. A repeat scenario of the Easter weekend, in short.

The CGT is calling for better pay for railway workers. It is also seeking clarification on the situation of SNCF employees after the Marseille-Nice line is opened up to the competition, as scheduled for 2025.