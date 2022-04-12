The eleventh edition of the Salon du Livre de Monaco (Monaco Book Fair), now the Salon Littéraire International (International Literary Fair) will be held on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 April.

A new name, a new location and authors from all over the world: the International Literary Fare, under the patronage of Prince Albert II, is ringing the changes for its eleventh edition. The Principality invites you to meet no fewer than 160 different authors, in the Diaghilev space at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.

Among them and for the first time, an impressive array of international writers such as Kenneth Eade, Alexandre Karvoski, Yasmina Khadra and Pier Rossi. Also new: the creation of a section dedicated to graphic novel authors.

SEE ALSO: Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra’s efforts rewarded

On the francophone side, the non-profit “Les Rencontres Littéraires Fabian Boisson” is providing us with a varied panel this year: Pierre Assouline, from the Académie Goncourt, actress Anne Parillaud, journalist Gaël Tchakaloff, essayist Eric Naulleau and songwriter André Manoukian will be there!

Also present will be Laurent Stefanini, France’s Ambassador to Monaco, Daniel Boeri, President of National Council’s Cultural Commission and Brian Bouillon-Baker, son of the famous revue artist Joséphine Baker, whose biography he wrote.

And last but certainly not least, the Fabian Boisson Concours Littéraire Inter Lycéens (Interschool Literary Competition) will reward Monegasque high school students who come to present their work.

Practical details:

Free admission from 10: 30 am to 6:30 pm.

Espace Diahilev at the Grimaldi Forum – Avenue Princesse de Grace – Larvotto district.