Flights to Montreal are back at Nice Airport. On 4 May, Air Transat announced the resumption of flights out of Nice Côte d’Azur airport.

At the height of the season, two flights will be available per week between Nice and Montreal. Air Transat also provides a multi-destination offer, to connect to other Canadian cities. The starting price for direct return trips from Nice to Montreal, on the airport website, is €514.

“It is a great pleasure for the airport, but also for our entire territory, to work with Air Transat again, a loyal partner of Nice Côte d’Azur, to connect it to North America,” declared Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Côte d ‘Azur Airports Board.

The flexibility to change flight schedules, which has been in force since 1 December, is also continuing. Passengers can therefore change their travel dates and/or destination free of charge up to 24 hours before departure. Only the price difference will be charged.