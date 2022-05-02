The E-prix and construction work in the town mean there will be detours and unserviced stops on routes 100, N100 and 110 from 25 April to 1 July.

Route 100: Saturday, April 30

In the Monaco-Menton direction:

• the “Place d’Armes” (Serravalle Tunnel) and “Princesse Antoinette” stops will be out of service;

• a temporary stop will be created opposite the “Place d’Armes” stop in the Nice direction;

• a pick-up and drop-off stop will be provided at the “Pont Sainte-Dévote” stop.



In the Monaco-Nice direction: the “Monte-Carlo” (Casino), “Place Sainte-Dévote”, and “Place d’Armes” stops will be out of service; you should use the “Crémaillère”, “Pont Sainte-Dévote”, and “Honoré II” substitution stops instead.

Route 110: Saturday, April 30

In the Monaco-Menton direction:

• the “Princesse Antoinette” stop will be out of service; you will need to use the “Pont Sainte-Dévote” stop instead;

• the “Spélugues” (Fairmont MC) stop will be out of service; you will have to use the “Monte-Carlo” (Casino) stop;

• the “Grimaldi Forum” and “Sporting” (Bay Hotel) stops will be otu of service; use the “Place des Moulins” stop instead.

In the Monaco-Airport direction:

• buses will not stop at the “Sea Club” and “Grimaldi Forum” stops ; you should use the “Place des Moulins” stop instead;

• the “Spélugues” (Fairmont MC) and “Monte-Carlo” (Casino) stops will be out of service; use the “Rack and Pinion” stop;

• the “Place Sainte-Dévote” stop will be out of service; you should use the “Pont Sainte-Dévote” stop instead;

• the “Place d’Armes” stop will be out of service; use the “Honoré II” stop.

Route N100: Monday, April 25 to Friday, July 1

In the Monaco-Menton direction:

• there is no service to the Larvotto for the duration of the work;

• the “Spélugues” (Fairmont MC), “Grimaldi Forum” and “Sporting” (Bay Hotel) stops are out of service, except for buses going to Menton.

To the airport:

• departures from the “Place des Moulins” stop;

• there is no service to the Larvotto for the duration of the work;

• the “Sporting” (Bay Hotel), “Larvotto” (Hotel Méridien), “Grimaldi Forum” and “Spélugues” (Fairmont MC) stops are out of service; you should use the “Place des Moulins” or “Monte-Carlo” (Casino) stops instead.

You can get traffic information updates directly on yourmonaco.