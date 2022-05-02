The E-prix and construction work in the town mean there will be detours and unserviced stops on routes 100, N100 and 110 from 25 April to 1 July.
Route 100: Saturday, April 30
In the Monaco-Menton direction:
• the “Place d’Armes” (Serravalle Tunnel) and “Princesse Antoinette” stops will be out of service;
• a temporary stop will be created opposite the “Place d’Armes” stop in the Nice direction;
• a pick-up and drop-off stop will be provided at the “Pont Sainte-Dévote” stop.
In the Monaco-Nice direction: the “Monte-Carlo” (Casino), “Place Sainte-Dévote”, and “Place d’Armes” stops will be out of service; you should use the “Crémaillère”, “Pont Sainte-Dévote”, and “Honoré II” substitution stops instead.
Route N100: Monday, April 25 to Friday, July 1
In the Nice direction : the “Larvotto (Bay Hotel)” and “Portier” stops will be out of service; use the “Place des Moulins” and “Monte-Carlo” (Casino) stops.
In the Menton direction: there are no route changes.
Route 110: Saturday, April 30
In the Monaco-Menton direction:
• the “Princesse Antoinette” stop will be out of service; you will need to use the “Pont Sainte-Dévote” stop instead;
• the “Spélugues” (Fairmont MC) stop will be out of service; you will have to use the “Monte-Carlo” (Casino) stop;
• the “Grimaldi Forum” and “Sporting” (Bay Hotel) stops will be otu of service; use the “Place des Moulins” stop instead.
In the Monaco-Airport direction:
• buses will not stop at the “Sea Club” and “Grimaldi Forum” stops ; you should use the “Place des Moulins” stop instead;
• the “Spélugues” (Fairmont MC) and “Monte-Carlo” (Casino) stops will be out of service; use the “Rack and Pinion” stop;
• the “Place Sainte-Dévote” stop will be out of service; you should use the “Pont Sainte-Dévote” stop instead;
• the “Place d’Armes” stop will be out of service; use the “Honoré II” stop.
Route N100: Monday, April 25 to Friday, July 1
In the Monaco-Menton direction:
• there is no service to the Larvotto for the duration of the work;
• the “Spélugues” (Fairmont MC), “Grimaldi Forum” and “Sporting” (Bay Hotel) stops are out of service, except for buses going to Menton.
To the airport:
• departures from the “Place des Moulins” stop;
• there is no service to the Larvotto for the duration of the work;
• the “Sporting” (Bay Hotel), “Larvotto” (Hotel Méridien), “Grimaldi Forum” and “Spélugues” (Fairmont MC) stops are out of service; you should use the “Place des Moulins” or “Monte-Carlo” (Casino) stops instead.
