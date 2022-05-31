The event, created last year, will broadcast a hundred productions from streaming platforms from May 31 to June 3.

This is one of a number of new audiovisual events on the Côte d’Azur. As the Cannes Film Festival draws to a close, the Monaco Streaming Film Festival, created last year, will be taking place at the Grimaldi Forum from 31 May to 3 June.

Reg Grundy

An event that showcases streaming platforms and their content. And an opportunity to present a unique prize: The Reg Grundy Innovation Award. The award is given to someone who has revolutionised the film industry, and it bears the name of Reg Grundy, an Australian entrepreneur and TV producer. “He was one of the biggest, independent television producers in the world, if not the best,” explains Jo-Cullen Cronshaw, director of the Reg Grundy Innovation Award. ‘He produced television games and programmes, including the long-running soap opera Neighbours (…) He was very innovative: he came up with the idea of creating programmes that can be exported internationally.”

Last year, the award went to actor, producer and director Jon Favreau, well known in the Marvel film genre. The filmmaker had found a way to replace the traditional green screen, allowing actors to see the special effects in real time and therefore feel even more immersed during shooting.

James Cameron, winner for 2022

This year, the prestigious award will be presented to Canadian director James Cameron, who created the masterpieces Titanic and Avatar. The filmmaker is receiving the award as the second Avatar film is due for release (scheduled for the end of 2022). “Avatar used new film techniques, and James Cameron has shown a lot of creativity in his films,” says Jo-Cullen Cronshaw. “He managed to do extraordinary, innovative things when he was not yet well-known and only had a small budget.”

“It’s fantastic that James Cameron has accepted this award. His wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, will be present to receive it on his behalf. James Cameron won’t be able to be here because he is currently working on Avatar 2 in New Zealand. But he will send a video message during the festival,” adds Tony Davis, director and creator of the Festival.

Around twenty feature films and nearly 80 short films will be screened from 31 May to 2 June at the Grimaldi Forum. Visitors must book their tickets online for the date of their choice, priced at 65 euros. It is also possible to opt for a “three-day” pass, at a cost of 125 euros. VIP passes, with cocktails, awards ceremony and the gala evening on June 3 are also on sale.