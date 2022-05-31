The 3rd Meeting of the Historic Grimaldi Sites is to take place this weekend, Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 June on the Place du Palais.
The event is back after a three-year absence. In 2019, the Place du Palais was host to four territories. For this third edition, which is open to all and free of charge, the Principality will welcome 14 different municipalities from three Départements.
- La Manche: Saint-Lô, Hambye, Torigny-les-Villes, Granville, Moyon, Percy-en-Normandie and Cherbourg.
- For the territory of Belfort: Belfort and Giromagny.
- For Alpes-Maritimes : Cagnes-sur-Mer, La Turbie, Antibes-Juan-les-Pins, Puget-Théniers and Peille.
The programme
Saturday, June 4
10: 00: Opening of the Sites’ Village
11: 00: Speech by the Sovereign Prince, presentation of the trophies to the guest Mayors
12: 00: Grand Changing of the Guard by the Prince’s Carabinieri Corps
12: 15: Shows by each Site in turn
20: 45: Grand Concert by the Prince’s Carabinieri Orchestra
22: 00: “Sound & Light” show on the Prince’s Palace facades.
Sunday, 5 june
10: 00: Opening of the Sites’ Village
11: 50: Changing of the Guard by the Prince’s Carabinieri Corps
12: 15: Shows by each Site in turn
19: 00: Farandole with all participants
19: 30: Village closes
Admission is free and open to all.