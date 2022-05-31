The 3rd Meeting of the Historic Grimaldi Sites is to take place this weekend, Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 June on the Place du Palais.

The event is back after a three-year absence. In 2019, the Place du Palais was host to four territories. For this third edition, which is open to all and free of charge, the Principality will welcome 14 different municipalities from three Départements.

La Manche: Saint-Lô, Hambye, Torigny-les-Villes, Granville, Moyon, Percy-en-Normandie and Cherbourg.

For the territory of Belfort: Belfort and Giromagny.

For Alpes-Maritimes : Cagnes-sur-Mer, La Turbie, Antibes-Juan-les-Pins, Puget-Théniers and Peille.

The programme

Saturday, June 4

10: 00: Opening of the Sites’ Village

11: 00: Speech by the Sovereign Prince, presentation of the trophies to the guest Mayors

12: 00: Grand Changing of the Guard by the Prince’s Carabinieri Corps

12: 15: Shows by each Site in turn

20: 45: Grand Concert by the Prince’s Carabinieri Orchestra

22: 00: “Sound & Light” show on the Prince’s Palace facades.

Sunday, 5 june

10: 00: Opening of the Sites’ Village

11: 50: Changing of the Guard by the Prince’s Carabinieri Corps

12: 15: Shows by each Site in turn

19: 00: Farandole with all participants

19: 30: Village closes

Admission is free and open to all.