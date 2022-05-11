On 9 May, Prince Albert II granted an audience at the Prince’s Palace to Nadia Murad, a Yezidi human rights activist.

Nadia Murad was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018. Four years earlier, the young woman was captured by the Islamic State and held for several months as a sex slave. When she escaped, she became an activist and took action against those who had also murdered her brothers and mother.

The Prince stressed his support for survivors of conflict-related sexual violence around the world. The Sovereign also mentioned Monaco’s possible participation in different projects in the fields of education and health. The NGO, Nadia’s Initiative, will be put in contact with the Mission Enfance Monaco charity. The activist wants to rebuild hospitals and schools.

SEE ALSO: Monegasque law strengthens the protection of women’s rights

In addition to defending the rights of ethnic minorities and fighting against the use of rape as a weapon of war, Nadia Murad is fighting for the Yezidi community, to which her family belonged. On 2 May, on Twitter, she described the daily life of the Yezidis back in Sinjar (the town where she was born) who have to flee again because of the armed conflicts.

The young woman presented her autobiography, “The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity, and My Fight Against the Islamic State” to Prince Albert II, along with pottery made by a Yezidi woman.