Cancelled for the last two years, the famous tournament for young rugby hopefuls is about to celebrate its 10th edition, on Saturday, May 7 at the Louis II stadium.

Organised by the Monegasque Rugby Federation and the Princess Charlene Foundation, the Sainte Dévote tournament, which is named after the patron saint of the Principality and Corsica, will host international teams of young male rugby players in the U12 category. The public will also be welcome, with free admission to attend the Tournament.

Young people from all over the world expected

The tournament was founded in 2009 and in 2019, the last time it was held, 350 young people from 14 nations around the world competed on the pitch at the Louis II stadium. The objective of the tournament, beyond the sporting aspect, is to promote the values of rugby, values that are cherished by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

LIRE AUSSI : PORTRAIT. Jérémy Aicardi (Monaco Rugby Sevens), sevens in his blood

The schedule for 7 May 2022 is as follows:

8:45 am: First match

10 am: Opening ceremony

12:45 pm: End of the ranking matches

1:30 pm: Start of the final phases

3:30 pm: Rugby for all

4:15 pm: Finals

5:30 pm: Awards Ceremony

Alongside the competition, Rugby for All will also provide activities that are designed for children and young adults with disabilities.