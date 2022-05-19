More and more of you are sending us questions via our social networks or directly in our mailbox – thanks so much! Today, we answer your questions about a gym located at Larvotto.

Gyms are attracting more and more people, and practicing your sport with a view of Larvotto beach is idyllic. Well, good news! A gym has just opened there: Fit Factory.

It replaces the Larvotto Gym Center, which closed in September 2019 for the building works on the new Larvotto resort. Open from 7am to 9.30pm on weekdays and from 8.30am to 1.30pm at weekends, Fit Factory provides 600m² in which to keep fit, including a room entirely dedicated to spinning. Group classes will begin on June 7.

For 1860€ per annum, you can make use of the brand new machines with a magnificent view of the beach. A €200 discount is provided for the first 100 to sign up, and for former clients at the Gym Center.

Why not drop by to check it out and ask for more information, or contact them on (+377) 97 98 15 93.

© Théo Briand / Monaco Tribune

