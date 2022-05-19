More and more of you are sending us questions via our social networks or directly in our mailbox – thanks so much! Today, we answer your questions about a gym located at Larvotto.
Gyms are attracting more and more people, and practicing your sport with a view of Larvotto beach is idyllic. Well, good news! A gym has just opened there: Fit Factory.
It replaces the Larvotto Gym Center, which closed in September 2019 for the building works on the new Larvotto resort. Open from 7am to 9.30pm on weekdays and from 8.30am to 1.30pm at weekends, Fit Factory provides 600m² in which to keep fit, including a room entirely dedicated to spinning. Group classes will begin on June 7.
For 1860€ per annum, you can make use of the brand new machines with a magnificent view of the beach. A €200 discount is provided for the first 100 to sign up, and for former clients at the Gym Center.
Why not drop by to check it out and ask for more information, or contact them on (+377) 97 98 15 93.
There are also several other gyms in the Principality:
- In 2018, the Municipality opened a gym right on Port Hercule, so you can train near the sea. The Hercule Fitness Club is open every day and annual subscription costs 990€.
Hercules Fitness Club
- The Eclub, located at 6 Boulevard des Moulins, provides a wide range of services and specialises in connected fitness. Yearly subscription costs €948.
Eclub Monaco
- In a much more luxurious style: the 39 Monte Carlo. You need to be a member of the club to use the gym, and annual membership is €4,900.
Thirty Nine Monte-Carlo
- With its beautiful view of the Mediterranean, you also have the Fitness Monte Carlo at the Fairmont Hotel. Prices for the gym start at €250 per month.
Fitness Monte Carlo
- Les Thermes Marins de Monte-Carlo (thermal spa) also provide a number of machines for fitness training. As a bonus, you can enjoy the sea water pool, the cold bath and the solarium after your exertions. Annual subscription rates are 4100€ per annum.
Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo
- A free solution is also available: MonaMove. Dreamt up by Sébastien Chabale and Extended Monaco, there are already two outdoor gyms, one on the Fontvieille dike and the other on the Nouvelle Digue. All the equipment needed to stay in shape is freely available and the MonaMove app guides and coaches you. On top of which, you can enjoy a superb view of the Mediterranean.