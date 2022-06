Departures every 40 minutes during the night.

No holidays for the buses! On the contrary, the night buses, N1 and N2, are switching to summer time, with an attendant increase in frequency.

During the week, there will now be a bus every 40 minutes from 9.20 pm to 12.40 am.

N1 N2 21:22 21:21 22:02 22:01 22:42 22:41 23:22 23:21 00:02 00:01 00:42 00:41

On weekends (Fridays and Saturdays), the last departure is at 2: 40 am.